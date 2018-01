'Difficult' DACA Cases Head To 2nd Circ.

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 3:24 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Monday granted the Trump administration's bid to immediately appeal a November order allowing key procedural and racial-animus allegations to continue in two cases challenging the impending termination of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, sending the "difficult" cases to the Second Circuit.



In granting the motion, U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis found interlocutory appeal appropriate to determine whether the decision to rescind the program was legally under the administration's discretion, which would prevent its review under the Administrative...

To view the full article, register now.