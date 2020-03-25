Dominican Republic Opposes Bid To Revive $41M Arbitration

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The Dominican Republic is urging a D.C. federal court not to revive a $41.5 million arbitration initiated by two missionaries over a stymied luxury real estate project, arguing that its taxpayers shouldn't have to continue bearing the "burden of petitioners' litigiousness." Michael and Lisa Ballantine have accused the Dominican Republic of sabotaging their plans to construct a lavish project that included a luxury hotel and spa, mountain lodge and apartment complex. The Ballantines, who were both born in Chicago, argue in the litigation that the tribunal majority exceeded its powers by concluding that the couple did not qualify as dominantly U.S....

