11th Circ. Won't Revive Nurse's Bias Suit Against Staffing Co.

A unanimous three-judge panel upheld a Florida federal court's April 2021 order granting summary judgment to MHM Health Professionals Inc. on former nurse Tracie Mitchem-Green's sex and race-based discrimination and retaliation claims lodged under Florida state law. MHM subcontracts with correctional facility health care provider Centurion Health, the court order stated.
According to the order, Mitchem-Green argued that MHM discriminated against her because of her sex and race by depriving her of access to an office and nursing assistance at her job at Suwannee Correctional Institution, a prison in northern Florida. She also claimed that her August 2017 suspension and subsequent firing were motivated by bias.
"Here, the district court properly granted summary judgment because the evidence, even in the light most favorable to Mitchem-Green, does not support a reasonable inference that her suspension and termination were motivated by her race or sex," the panel found Friday.
First off, the panel noted, the two nonfemale and non-Black colleagues she referenced to compare how she was treated weren't actually similarly situated, as is required to bring a discrimination claim.
"They are medical doctors; Mitchem-Green is not," the judges said.
Plus, the panel found, the case record showed that Mitchem-Green had flouted certain policies — including not using the proper channel to report allegations that prisoners were being abused, and improperly storing patient medical records in her locker — and was approached by MHM management with concerns over her performance.
Mitchem-Green did not "present any evidence that the doctors engaged in any of the same conduct or misconduct that she did, which led to restrictions on her job duties and her eventual suspension and termination," the panel concluded.
The panel also addressed the lower court's dismissal of her retaliation claims under the Florida Civil Rights Act and the state's Whistleblower's Act. Mitchem-Green contended that she'd been fired in September 2017 for reporting allegations of staff abuse at Suwannee to the sheriff's office, but the panel found that the lower court made the right call.
Her downfall was her failure to rebut MHM's explanations for firing her, or show that it was false or pretextual, the judges said Friday.
The staffing company raised valid claims for its disciplinary actions, arguing that Mitchem-Green sidestepped official reporting policy regarding allegations of staff abuse of incarcerated people at Suwanee by going straight to the sheriff and not filling out an incident report, the panel held. The judges noted that the allegations had been investigated and were found to be "without support."
"What's more, that failure to follow instructions was not an isolated incident, but rather was consistent with a well-established pattern of similar conduct, such as repeatedly failing to work where and when she was scheduled," the panel said.
Mitchem-Green filed her suit in state court in December 2019. MHM removed her case to Florida federal court in January 2020, then sought summary judgment of her amended complaint in November 2020, the court docket shows.
Counsel for the parties and a representative of MHM did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
U.S. Circuit Judges Charles R. Wilson, Adalberto Jordan and Robin S. Rosenbaum sat on the panel for the Eleventh Circuit.
Mitchem-Green is represented by Marie A. Mattox and Ashley N. Richardson of Marie A. Mattox PA.
MHM is represented by Richard C. McCrea Jr., Catherine H. Molloy and Raymond D. Jackson of Greenberg Traurig LLP.
The case is Mitchem-Green v. MHM Health Professionals Inc., case number 21-11611, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.
--Editing by Covey Son.
