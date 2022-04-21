IP Forecast: 6th Circ. To Eye Seed Biz's $9M Trade Secret Win

By Andrew Karpan · April 21, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT
Arthur Lee Alfred et al v. Walt Disney Company, The et al
2:18-cv-08074
California Central
Copyright
September 18, 2018
First Quality Tissue, LLC v. Irving Consumer Products Limited et al
1:19-cv-00428
Delaware
Patent
March 01, 2019
Complete Genomics, Inc. v. Illumina, Inc.
1:19-cv-00970
May 28, 2019
PayRange Inc. v. KIOSOFT TECHNOLOGIES, LLC et al
1:20-cv-20970
Florida Southern
March 03, 2020
Caudill Seed & Warehouse Co. v. Jarrow Formulas, Inc.
21-5345
Appellate - 6th Circuit
4470 Racketeer Influenced
April 06, 2021
Pyrotechnics Management Inc v. XFX Pyrotechnics LLC, et al
21-1695
Appellate - 3rd Circuit
3820 Copyright
April 14, 2021
Hedgeye Risk Management, LLC v. Dale
1:21-cv-03687
New York Southern
Defend Trade Secrets Act (of 2016)
April 26, 2021
February 15, 2022
August 09, 2021
May 07, 2021
April 30, 2021
April 23, 2021
March 17, 2021
January 15, 2021
September 18, 2020
August 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
