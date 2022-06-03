NY Forecast: Housing Authority Race Bias Suit At 2nd Circ.

Roundup
By Tim Ryan · June 3, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT
Romero v. St. Vincent's Services, Inc.
1:19-cv-07282
New York Eastern
Civil Rights: Jobs
December 30, 2019
Martinez-Amezaga v. North Rockland Central School District et al
7:21-cv-00521
New York Southern
January 20, 2021
Williams v. City of New York
21-1527
Appellate - 2nd Circuit
3442 CIVIL RIGHTS-Jobs
June 23, 2021
Greenbaum v. New York City Transit Authorit
21-1777
July 22, 2021
Villetti v. Guidepoint Global LLC
21-2059
August 25, 2021
