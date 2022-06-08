Pa. Truck Repair Co. Hit With OT Pay Suit

By Eric Heisig · June 8, 2022, 1:53 PM EDT

A suburban Philadelphia roadside service truck repair company is accused of not giving its field technicians overtime pay after they worked more than 40 hours in a week, according to a...

Documents

Case Information

Case Title

BARBER v. BOLT MOBILE FLEET SERVICES, LLC

Case Number

2:22-cv-02233

Court

Pennsylvania Eastern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

June 07, 2022

