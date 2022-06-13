Gay Couple's Class Claims Tossed In Liberty Mutual Bias Suit

By Greg Lamm · June 13, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Sullivan et al v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
1:21-cv-06084
Illinois Northern
443(Civil Rights: Accommodations)
November 15, 2021
Beverly Banks
A jack-o'-lantern, a rabbi and a near fistfight have been a part of shared experiences at the bargaining table as unions and employers... (more story)
Daniela Porat
Private prison operator GEO Group Inc.'s appeal before the Ninth Circuit to overturn $23.2 million in judgments over immigrant detaine... (more story)
Braden Campbell
The National Labor Relations Board's top prosecutor is pushing to give nonemployee union organizers greater access to employer propert... (more story)
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Employment Authority daily newsletters
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Law360 may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.