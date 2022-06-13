Gay Couple's Class Claims Tossed In Liberty Mutual Bias Suit

By Greg Lamm · June 13, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT

A gay couple can pursue their individual discrimination case against Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. over a wastewater damage claim, but the couple does not have standing to represent a class because...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Sullivan et al v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Case Number

1:21-cv-06084

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

443(Civil Rights: Accommodations)

Date Filed

November 15, 2021

Featured Stories

A Rabbi At Bargaining? Attys Recall Unusual Negotiations No Photo Available

Beverly Banks

A jack-o'-lantern, a rabbi and a near fistfight have been a part of shared experiences at the bargaining table as unions and employers... (more story)

ICE Detainee Pay Torn Between Immigration & State Wage Law No Photo Available

Daniela Porat

Private prison operator GEO Group Inc.'s appeal before the Ninth Circuit to overturn $23.2 million in judgments over immigrant detaine... (more story)

NLRB's GC Angles To Expand Union Property Access No Photo Available

Braden Campbell

The National Labor Relations Board's top prosecutor is pushing to give nonemployee union organizers greater access to employer propert... (more story)