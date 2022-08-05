Calif. Forecast: $30M Apple Settlement Heads For Approval

Roundup
By Daniela Porat · August 5, 2022, 3:11 PM EDT
Frlekin et al v. Apple Inc.
3:13-cv-03451
California Northern
Labor: Fair Standards
July 25, 2013
Storms v. County of Monterey
5:20-cv-07913
Civil Rights: Jobs
November 10, 2020
Preston v. Porch.com, Inc. et al
3:21-cv-00168
California Southern
January 28, 2021
August 04, 2022
August 03, 2022
July 27, 2022
July 21, 2022
July 13, 2022
July 12, 2022
July 06, 2022
June 30, 2022
June 27, 2022
