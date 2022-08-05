Roundup

Calif. Forecast: $30M Apple Settlement Heads For Approval

By Daniela Porat · August 5, 2022, 3:11 PM EDT

In the coming week, attorneys should keep an eye out for the hearing to finalize a $30 million settlement over the compensability of Apple Inc.'s bag security checks. Here's a look...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Frlekin et al v. Apple Inc.

Case Number

3:13-cv-03451

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Date Filed

July 25, 2013

Case Title

Storms v. County of Monterey

Case Number

5:20-cv-07913

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Date Filed

November 10, 2020

Case Title

Preston v. Porch.com, Inc. et al

Case Number

3:21-cv-00168

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Date Filed

January 28, 2021

Recent Articles By Daniela