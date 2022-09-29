14 States Back NYC's Fast-Food Just Cause Law At 2nd Circ.

By Ali Sullivan · September 29, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT

Overturning a New York City law that protects fast-food workers from being fired without reason would ripple beyond the Big Apple, 14 states and the District of Columbia told the Second...

Documents

Case Information

Case Title

Restaurant Law Center v. City of New York

Case Number

22-491

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3440 CIVIL RIGHTS-Other

Date Filed

March 09, 2022

