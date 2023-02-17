Inmates Could Be Entitled To FLSA Wages Under New Bill

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J, introduced a new bill that would allow incarcerated individuals to receive pay under the Fair Labor Standards Act for work they perform in correctional facilities, an effort the senator said would end "the exploitation of incarcerated people."
The bill
, which would be known as the Fair Wages for Incarcerated Workers Act of 2023, was introduced Thursday with a slew of other bills focused at improving incarcerated individuals' lives. Under the bill, incarcerated individuals would be considered employees under the FLSA, giving them the possibility to earn wages for the work they perform.
The bill is now being referred to the Committee on Health Education, Labor and Pensions of which Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is the chair.
"The Thirteenth Amendment abolished slavery 'except as a punishment for crime,' but this language has enabled and expanded the exploitation of incarcerated people in our country's prisons," Booker said in a statement.
Under the amendment abolished slavery and involuntary servitude "except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted."
The debate of whether individuals should be entitled to pay for the work they perform while incarcerated has triggered
ballot measures to reform the 13th Amendment's so-called slavery loophole. The pay debate has expanded
to detainees in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
facilities.
The bill will define an employee as "any individual employed as an incarcerated worker by a private entity that operates, through a contract with a public agency, the correctional facility in which such individual is incarcerated or detained."
However, the bill does not specify whether it would apply to both incarcerated individuals who have been convicted of a crime and those who are awaiting trial, and Booker's office did not respond to Law360's request for clarification.
Work incarcerated individuals perform that is associated with work release, prison work, the UNICOR and public works programs, as well as work performed in restitution centers and correctional facility operations is among the work that would be compensable under the bill.
The UNICOR program offers "marketable job skills" to inmates to make their reentry to society successful, according to the program's website.
The public agency operating the correctional facility or the private entity that entered a contract with a public agency would be considered employers, according to the bill's text.
Catherine Ruckelshaus, the legal director and general counsel at the National Employment Law Project
, told Law360 on Friday that the bill will be particularly helpful given that the FLSA doesn't specifically exempt incarcerated individuals from its protections.
"It's an important statement to make because we've been involved in several cases where there are detained or incarcerated workers who are sent out to work for free and oftentimes they're sent out to work in independent commercial enterprises, not inside the institution," Ruckelshaus said. "That's not even a close call in terms of their coverage under minimum wage and overtime."
Bianca Tylek, the founder and executive director of Worth Rises, a non-profit organization that focuses on ending exploitation in prisons, told Law360 on Friday that the proposed change "is long overdue."
Also on Thursday, Booker introduced the Facilities Occupational Safety and Health Act, which would require correctional facilities to file regular reporting with the Occupational Health and Safety Administration on incarcerated individuals' labor conditions, and the Ensuring Work Opportunities in Correctional Facilities Act, which would requiring additional funding for occupational training and education programs.
Booker also introduced the Combating Workplace Discrimination in Correctional Facilities Act which aims at ending retaliation against inmates who refuse to work and prohibiting requiring people incarcerated in Federal Bureau of Prisons
facilities to work.
--Additional reporting by Daniela Porat. Editing by Nick Petruncio.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.