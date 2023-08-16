O'Reilly Auto Punished Pregnant Workers, Wash. AG Says

O'Reilly Auto Parts has repeatedly refused pregnant employees' requests for maternity leave, less heavy lifting, more frequent breaks and other job modifications, with some managers even hiding stools to prevent the employees from resting during their shifts, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Wednesday in announcing a state lawsuit against the company.
The state sued
O'Reilly Auto Enterprises LLC in King County Superior Court, targeting an alleged systematic practice of discriminating against pregnant workers, denying their requests for reasonable accommodations, and punishing them for seeking to make their work environment safe for their unborn children. These employees were forced to take unpaid leave, demoted, harassed, threatened with firing, or treated so poorly that quitting was the only option, according to the attorney general.
"At least one woman said the manager told her directly that her request 'didn't matter' because she'd be leaving in a few months," Ferguson said during the press conference. "In some cases, managers were dismissive and even punitive when pregnant employees experienced symptoms, like significant cramping, as a result of performing work that was not safe."
In a statement issued Wednesday, O'Reilly said it was "surprised with both the characterization of the facts and the filing of the complaint." The Missouri-based company said its policies comply with two state laws asserted in the suit: the Healthy Starts Act and the Law Against Discrimination.
"These policies and practices prohibit discrimination and retaliation against pregnant applicants and team members, provide for reasonable accommodation in compliance with these acts, and prohibit retaliation for exercising their rights under them," said O'Reilly spokeswoman Sonya Kullmann Cox.
So far, 22 women have complained to the state about O'Reilly's alleged illegal actions, said Ferguson, adding that he suspects there are many more whose civil rights have been violated. The company has almost 170 Washington stores and thousands of employees in the state, he said.
Tacoma store employee Skylar Ramsdall, who spoke at Ferguson's press conference, said management initially denied her request at the beginning of her pregnancy in February to be transferred to a less hectic location to reduce stress. Her managers didn't grant the accommodation until the end of the following month, when she threatened to quit after she injured herself lifting something that weighed more than 50 pounds and was rushed to the emergency room.
But by the time Ramsdall moved to the new store, the stress had already taken its toll on her physical health, she said. Her baby was born in June at just 16 weeks and lived five days.
"I 100% believe, had I been accommodated when I first asked in February, there's a big possibility I could still be pregnant right now," Ramsdall said, crying. "I would've been 34 weeks this Friday."
"No mother should have to go through this," she added. "I'm expected to return to work in September, and I cannot go back there."
Aria Crate, who worked at an O'Reilly warehouse in Puyallup while pregnant in 2022, said management not only denied her requests but bullied and harassed her. One supervisor read her safety restriction list out loud to mock her, she said at the news conference.
Two months before her due date, Crate recalled, she experienced a sharp pain in her abdomen during a heavy machinery collision. Shortly after she reported the incident, she was taken off schedule, and management gave her an ultimatum of either working without restrictions or not working at all, she said.
"It was a traumatic experience for me," Crate said. "I had to borrow money from family just to get by. And even though I have an amazing partner, going from a two-paycheck household to a one paycheck household put a huge strain on our family."
The attorney general claims that the company's practices violated the state's discrimination law as well as its Consumer Protection Act for making deceptive claims to job applicants about valuing workplace safety and wellness.
The suit also asserts a claim under the Healthy Starts Act, which requires employers to accommodate reasonable requests for accommodations from pregnant employees. Instead, at O'Reilly stores in Washington, "requests from pregnant employee to make their jobs safer were often categorically rejected by management at all levels," Ferguson said.
"Management said no when the law required them to say yes," he said during the news conference.
The lawsuit seeks damages and restitution for the pregnant employees who suffered harm because of the company's alleged illegal conduct. The complaint also asks for civil penalties, including up to $7,500 for each CPA violation plus an enhanced penalty of up to $5,000 if the violation involved sex discrimination.
The attorney general has sued O'Reilly in state court before to compel it to comply with the state's investigation into claims it denied same-sex spouses the same benefits offered to other married couples. According to Ferguson's office, the legal challenge resulted in nationwide company policy changes to protect the rights of workers in same-sex marriages.
Since the passage of the Healthy Starts Act in 2017, the attorney general has successfully brought several pregnancy accommodation cases against other employers doing business in Washington, according to Ferguson's office. In a lawsuit filed in Washington federal court, the attorney general won a nearly $170,000 judgment against a California-based air cargo handler in 2021 for pregnant employees who were allegedly denied accommodations.
Washington is represented by Teri Healy, Alyssa P. Au and Bob W. Ferguson of the Washington State Attorney General's Office
.
Counsel information for O'Reilly could not be determined.
The case is State of Washington v. O'Reilly Auto Enterprises LLC., case number 23-2-15318-9, in King County Superior Court.
--Editing by Adam LoBelia.
