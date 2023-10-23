The Pop Culture Docket: Judge Espinosa On 'Lincoln Lawyer'

In this Expert Analysis series, state and federal judges reflect on a piece of art or entertainment in popular culture, discussing what it gets right and wrong about the justice system, and what legal practitioners and the general public can learn from it.
Judge Adam Espinosa
Andrew Howard
In the wild world of legal drama, few characters strut their legal stuff quite like Mickey Haller, the charismatic star of the Netflix
series "The Lincoln Lawyer."
With his flashy license plates boasting "NTGUILTY," "DISMISSED" and "IWALKEM," Haller is like the James Bond of the legal world.
A former public defender turned high-profile criminal defense attorney, Haller's swagger and bravado could rival any rock star's — though he occasionally moonlights as a magician, making evidence disappear faster than you can say "abracadabra."
But beneath that confident exterior lies a man wrestling with personal demons, battling addiction and struggling to forge lasting romantic relationships.
This article examines the legal antics of Haller, all while keeping an eye out for any rabbits he might pull out of his legal hat.
Both seasons of "The Lincoln Lawyer" pack in a different high-stakes murder trial for Haller, which serve as perfect case studies in the realm of professionalism and legal ethics — one showcasing the right way to uphold the integrity of the criminal justice system, and the other as a masterclass in what not to do.
The show points to the heart of ethics and professionalism in the practice of law. Scenes cover respectful communication, cooperation and conflict resolution, adherence to court rules and procedure, attorney-client confidentiality, zealous representation, honesty with the court, and avoiding conflicts of interest.
These principles aren't just legal jargon; they're the backbone of a fair justice system, guiding lawyers, defenders and prosecutors alike in upholding justice, fairness and individual rights.
These codes of conduct ensure our legal system stays credible, reliable and free from any lawyerly mischief, all while keeping the integrity of justice intact.
In the first season, Haller — "LA's hottest defense lawyer" — is tasked with representing a video game developer, Trevor, who is accused of murdering his wife and her lover.
The episodes move swiftly towards Trevor's jury trial — which, for a courtroom drama, is a surprising example of professional and ethical conduct.
Haller and the prosecution zealously represent their respective positions in the trial in an ethical and professional manner. Each are respectful, cooperative and focused on their presentations to the jury, epitomizing many principles of professionalism.
The trial avoids the common courtroom drama antics and missteps, such as last-minute curveballs or evidence hidden up someone's sleeve.
Both sides maintain transparency, and the trial proceeds smoothly. It's like a well-choreographed dance, where everyone follows the steps with grace and integrity.
And of course — spoiler alert — Haller's charismatic and compelling closing argument convinces the jury to acquit Trevor.
Fast-forward to the second season, and we're plunged into a legal quagmire that's the stuff of legal ethics nightmares. In this season, Haller navigates his legal and ethical obligations with current and former clients, jumping through ethical hoops related to confidential client communications, attorney-client privileged material and conflicts of interest.
The season focuses primarily on Haller's recent love interest, Lisa, who is accused of murder just days after Haller spends an evening with her.
As the murder case moves forward at an exacting speed, the prosecution navigates their own legal and ethical quandaries, but with less success.
The prosecution withholds the disclosure of certain witnesses until ordered to produce them, buries the defense in an avalanche of evidence to obscure critical information, and discovers material evidence during the trial.
To top it off, both Haller and the prosecution engage in a rather unsporting game of keeping score of past cases, turning justice into a personal rivalry. It's like a chaotic circus with ethics thrown to the wind.
But in the end — again, spoiler alert — and despite any ethical or professional missteps, Haller's magical methods of practice and over-the-top personality convince the jury that Lisa is not guilty, justifying his flashy "NTGUILTY" and "IWALKEM license plates.
These trials illustrate the stark contrast between the ethical high ground that fosters and maintains the criminal justice system's integrity, and the ethical abyss that could undermine it.
The first trial exemplifies how adherence to principles like transparency, cooperation and fairness ensures a system that can be trusted. Conversely, the second trial serves as a stark warning of how ethical lapses can erode trust, lead to injustice and turn legal proceedings into a spectacle.
In the legal world, it's essential to choose the right path, lest you end up in a courtroom drama of your own.
As a former prosecutor, ethics attorney and now a judge, I've had the opportunity to advocate, educate and decide. I've had the opportunity to witness great lawyering and great judges, and the effect they can all have on our justice system, communities and individuals.
In each of these roles, professionalism and ethics have been a focal point. So, whether it's Haller's legal acrobatics in "The Lincoln Lawyer," or the day-to-day ethical dilemmas of judges, attorneys and participants, we're all in this together, upholding the integrity of the criminal justice system.
If there's one takeaway from all of this, it's that even in the high-stakes world of law, professionalism and ethics must remain at the forefront of our minds.
Just like Haller, we must navigate the fine line between audacity and integrity, all while honoring our oath to follow the law and our ethical rules.
Because in the end, it's not just about winning cases — it's about upholding the quirky, colorful and occasionally confounding world of justice we call our legal system.
So, let's all raise a gavel to professionalism and ethics, the foundation for ensuring fairness and justice for all.
Judge Adam Espinosa is a district court judge at the 2nd Judicial District of Colorado, Criminal Division.
Andrew Howard is a law clerk to Judge Espinosa.
