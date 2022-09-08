Allstate, Consumers Seek Final OK Of $4.5M TCPA Deal

By Danielle Ferguson · September 8, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT

Allstate Insurance Co. will pay $4.5 million to end claims from consumers alleging they received multiple calls promoting Allstate despite being on the National Do Not Call registry, according to a...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Gebka v. The Allstate Corporation

Case Number

1:19-cv-06662

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

485(Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA))

Date Filed

October 08, 2019

Featured Stories

NFIP Reforms Take On Urgency As Program Deadline Nears No Photo Available

Eli Flesch

Reforming the National Flood Insurance Program to better serve marginalized communities and ensure long-term support for homeowners sh... (more story)

Sears, Boy Scouts Each Move Closer To Ch. 11 Resolutions No Photo Available

Vince Sullivan

The yearslong dispute between Sears and its former CEO ended with a deal, the Boy Scouts of America took a giant leap toward confirmat... (more story)

Property Insurance Legislation To Watch For The Rest Of 2022 No Photo Available

Ben Zigterman

As a new legislative year begins, wildfire resiliency, litigation reform and coverage for delivery drivers are among the issues proper... (more story)