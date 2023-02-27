7th Circ. Backs Humana's ADA Win Over Anxious Worker

By Rachel Riley · February 27, 2023, 6:54 PM EST
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
LaTanya Jackson v. Humana, Inc.
22-2299
Appellate - 7th Circuit
3442 Jobs
July 22, 2022
Daniel TayTax Correspondent
Two Illinois Supreme Court rulings this month expanding the potential for colossal damages awards under the state's biometric privacy ... (more story)
Eli Flesch
Large businesses operating in Texas are suing their insurers for coverage for damages from a 2021 winter storm, just as the Texas Supr... (more story)
Shane Dilworth
The Ninth Circuit's recent ruling upholding the application of a California statute that prohibits insurance coverage for willful misc... (more story)
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Insurance Authority daily newsletters.
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Law360 may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.