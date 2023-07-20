Blue Cross Must Pay $92M In Atty Fees, Skates On Default

By Crystal Owens · July 20, 2023, 7:26 PM EDT

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan isn't in default of a court order requiring it to produce data in an ongoing dispute over tribal insurance claims, a federal judge said, calling...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan et al v. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Case Number

1:16-cv-10317

Court

Michigan Eastern

Nature of Suit

Labor: E.R.I.S.A.

Date Filed

January 29, 2016

Featured Stories

5th Circ. Blue Bell Coverage Ruling Vexes Policyholder Attys No Photo Available

Shane Dilworth

The Fifth Circuit's recent holding that Travelers and another insurer had no duty to defend Blue Bell Creamery against a derivative sh... (more story)

Pennsylvania Cases To Watch In 2023: A Midyear Report No Photo Available

P.J. D'Annunzio

A record-setting medical malpractice verdict, litigation over mail-in ballot envelopes, alleged racial discrimination by Sesame Place ... (more story)

Property Insurance Legislation: Midyear Review No Photo Available

Ben Zigterman

A new insurer of last resort in Colorado, tort reform in Florida and uncertainty in California following the departure of State Farm a... (more story)