Blue Cross Must Pay $92M In Atty Fees, Skates On Default

By Crystal Owens · July 20, 2023, 7:26 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan et al v. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
1:16-cv-10317
Michigan Eastern
Labor: E.R.I.S.A.
January 29, 2016
Shane Dilworth
The Fifth Circuit's recent holding that Travelers and another insurer had no duty to defend Blue Bell Creamery against a derivative sh... (more story)
P.J. D'Annunzio
A record-setting medical malpractice verdict, litigation over mail-in ballot envelopes, alleged racial discrimination by Sesame Place ... (more story)
Ben Zigterman
A new insurer of last resort in Colorado, tort reform in Florida and uncertainty in California following the departure of State Farm a... (more story)
To continue reading, fill out the form below to activate a free 7-day trial of Law360.
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Job Title
Select at least one primary interest below to receive curated, daily newsletters designed by senior editors so you can quickly scan the latest news and analysis in your area of practice.
Law360 Insurance Authority may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 Insurance Authority takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.