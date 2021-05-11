Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kasowitz Calls Ex-UMG Exec's Malpractice Suit 'Preposterous'

By Alexis Shanes · May 11, 2021, 9:32 PM EDT

Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP and founder Marc Kasowitz have asked a New York state judge to toss a suit accusing them of giving bad legal advice to a former Universal Music...

