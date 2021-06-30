Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Removes Sanctions For 3 Perkins Coie Attorneys

By Kevin Penton · June 30, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT

The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday withdrew sanctions for three Perkins Coie LLP associates who submitted "redundant and misleading" supplemental filings in a Texas voting case, but left them in place for...

