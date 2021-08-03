Dentons Says Ex-Partner Hurling 'Outrageous' Statements

Dentons has accused a former partner, with whom it's embroiled in an ugly public dispute over his alleged wrongful firing, of continuing to "hurl outrageous and irresponsible statements" about the firm...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now