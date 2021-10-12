DLA Piper Snags King & Spalding Global Arbitration Partners

Former King & Spalding arbitration enforcement partners James Berger and Charlene Sun joined DLA Piper on Monday, becoming the latest additions to the firm's international arbitration practice in New York....
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now