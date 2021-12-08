Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Says Trial In Sussmann Case Likely To Start By June

By Justin Wise · December 8, 2021, 4:46 PM EST

The D.C. federal judge presiding over a special counsel's case against an ex-Perkins Coie LLP partner for allegedly lying to the FBI said Wednesday that a trial would likely start by...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Even With Law's Female Leadership Influx, Job Is Not DoneModern Lawyer
  2. 14 Firms Join Bonus Bandwagon Set By Cravath, Davis PolkModern Lawyer
  3. In-House Leaders Increased Staff In 2021 As Work Piled UpModern Lawyer

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

NEW Social Impact Leaders Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact