Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'It's Taken 234 Years': NY's Only Native Judge Talks Diversity

By Marco Poggio · March 21, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT

Justice Mark A. Mountour, who sits on the New York Supreme Court bench in Erie County, became the first-ever Native American jurist in the state in 2013 — and he is currently...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

promo 2022 Associate Salary And Bonus Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Snapshot: Delaware Fed. Court Looks At 2020 And COVID-19Courts
  2. Calif. DA Says Female Attys' Bias Claims UnfoundedCourts
  3. Kossoff's Wife Makes Forgery Defense In Debt Collection SuitCourts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders NEWPulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact