Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Gov., Lt. Gov. Urge Review Of AG's Whistleblower Case

By Michelle Casady · April 26, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT

The governor and lieutenant governor of Texas have asked the state's supreme court to grant Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's petition for review in a lawsuit trying to end whistleblower claims...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Texas legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The 2022 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Office Snapshot: A Look At DLA Piper's Dallas OutpostTexas Pulse
  2. O'Melveny Targets More Texas Lateral Hires In 2022Texas Pulse
  3. 4 Questions With O'Melveny Atty Co-Leading Dallas LaunchTexas Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders NEWPulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact