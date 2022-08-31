Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Schnader Again Beats $8M Malpractice Suit At The 2nd Circ.

By Rachel Scharf · August 31, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT

The Second Circuit refused Wednesday to revive a Canadian private equity company's $8 million malpractice lawsuit blaming Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP for losses in a joint venture to develop...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo How Firms Stack Up On Gender Equity

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. 4 Things To Know About Acting NY Chief Judge CannataroCourts
  2. Law Firm Owed Coverage In Real Estate Deal, 9th Circ. ToldCourts
  3. Activists Target Tesla's 'Toxic' Culture, Forced ArbitrationCourts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard NEWGlass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law NEWLegal Tech Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact