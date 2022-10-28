Reed Smith Adds Investment Mgmt. Team

Reed Smith LLP announced on Thursday the hiring of an investment management team from Hirschler Fleischer, including two partners who will now lead the firm's global corporate group out of Washington,...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now