Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Attorney Conflict Dooms $2.1M Arb Award In Software Dispute

By Ryan Boysen · April 20, 2023, 4:02 PM EDT

A California federal court has vacated an arbitration award in a multi-million dollar business dispute over medical software, ruling that the arbitrator selection process was tainted with "evident partiality" because one...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest litigation developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

Law360 Pulse Lawyer Satisfaction Survey promo The 2023 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. What To Know About Christian Legal Org In Abortion Pill CaseDaily Litigation
  2. Schulte Roth Adds Stroock Patent Team Led By Ex-ChairDaily Litigation
  3. Top Biden Aide Brings Crisis Skills To New O'Melveny PostDaily Litigation

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact