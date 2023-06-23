BREAKING: Justices Side With Gov't Over Use Of Redacted Confessions

The split decision came following oral arguments in late March in the case of Adam Samia, a man convicted of murder for hire.
He and his counsel argued the use of co-defendant David Stillwell's supposedly redacted confession at trial violated the confrontation clause by allowing the jury to glean Samia's identity, even though Samia could not cross-examine Stillwell.
Samia's counsel have argued that six circuit courts already allow trial judges to consider the trial's context when deciding if the confession is properly redacted.
However, the Second Circuit, which heard Samia's appeal, considers only whether the confession itself properly removes the co-defendant's name, under the three cases Bruton v. U.S., Richardson v. Marsh and Gray v. Maryland. The U.S. Solicitor General's Office argued these decisions' redaction and anonymization rules go far enough.
Samia was convicted of murder for hire alongside two co-defendants for a 2012 hit on a real estate agent in the Philippines.
Before trial, Stillwell confessed to being the driver and implicated Samia as the gunman.
At trial, Stillwell's confession was redacted to remove references to Samia's name, replacing it with the phrase "the other person" so the jury allegedly could not tell that Stillwell had even named someone when confessing.
But when Stillwell's confession was introduced at trial through the questioning of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigating agent, prosecutors asked the agent further questions that contextually made it obvious that "other person" referred to Samia, essentially nullifying the redactions, Samia's team said.
At oral arguments, some justices suggested that courts should consider a trial's broader context when deciding whether jurors can see a co-defendant's redacted confession. Justice Elena Kagan suggested there's no bright-line recipe for redaction that will work across situations and defendants.
Justice Neil Gorsuch made comments along the same lines, suggesting there's no clear place to create a bright-line boundary.
Juries are strongly presumed to follow the instructions given to them. But Bruton created a rare exception to that presumption because of how "devastatingly" prejudicial a co-defendant confession is, Samia's attorney Kannon Shanmugam said.
Over the course of argument, the justices identified an entire range of possible ways to address the question. They could mandate additional limiting instructions to jurors, in conjunction with the way redaction is already done; there could be some kind of mandate for even more-aggressive redactions; or there could even be a rule that in a case with only two defendants, where one implicates the other, the trials must be severed.
"It seems to me, without rewriting [a confession] to make it misleading so that there's no reference to there being another person in the car ... At the end of the day, it boils down to, you just can't try two defendants together if you have a non-testifying defendant and a confession," Justice Amy Coney Barrett said at oral argument.
Shanmugam suggested that the number of defendants is exactly the type of context that courts should be explicitly allowed to consider when deciding whether a confession can come in without violating a defendant's constitutional rights.
As expected with the six-conservative majority, many of whom embrace the doctrine of originalism, history came up as well in arguments. Justice Barrett and others wanted to know how co-defendant confessions were handled in the 1700s and 1800s, around the time of the founding of the country.
According to Shanmugam, around that time, it was not common for co-defendants to be tried together. There also was no such thing as jury instructions as we know them now, he said.
Samia is represented by Kannon Shanmugam, Elizabeth Norford, William Marks, Brian Lipshutz, Matteo Godi and Morgan Sandhu of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP.
The government is represented by Elizabeth Prelogar, Caroline Flynn, Kenneth Polite Jr. and Kevin Barber of the Solicitor General's Office.
The case is U.S. v. Samia, case number 22-196, in the Supreme Court of the United States.
--Editing by Alyssa Miller.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.