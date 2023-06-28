Disbarment Is Rare In Cases Of Atty-Client Sexual Contact

Resisting a Bright-Line Rule

In many states, attorney-client sexual contact is considered a violation of numerous rules of professional conduct, as it creates a conflict of interest, is prejudicial to the administration of justice and can constitute harassment based on sex.



But more than a fifth of U.S. states have declined to adopt a bright-line rule floated by the American Bar Association more than 20 years ago prohibiting attorney-client sexual contact. Those states are Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia.



Efforts to adopt the rule in some of those holdout jurisdictions have been blocked.



For instance, the Virginia State Bar pushed to adopt a rule against attorney-client sexual contact — while still giving leeway for consensual relationships that predated the lawyer-client relationship — on the grounds that attorney-client sexual relationships cannot truly be consensual.



"Where is the client's ability to say 'no' when her attorney tells her he will abandon her lawsuit to keep her home unless she agrees to have sex?" the Virginia State Bar argued.



But in 2021, the Virginia Supreme Court denied the bar's proposal without giving a reason.



Ten years earlier, the State Bar of Texas likewise refused to adopt a rule forbidding attorneys from having sex with their clients.