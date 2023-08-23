Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

BREAKING: Ex-Gibson Dunn Visiting Atty Charged With Insider Trading

By Jessica Corso · August 23, 2023, 5:41 PM EDT

A Brazilian national who was a visiting attorney with Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has been arrested on allegations that he took advantage of his position at the firm to commit insider...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

Diversity Snapshot promo Law360's Diversity Snapshot: How Firms Stack Up

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Husch Blackwell Hires Ex-Kansas AG As PartnerCourts
  2. NY Bar Joins Battle Over Supreme Court Ethics 'Alarm'Courts
  3. The Attys Who Rep Ga. DAs In Challenge To Watchdog Board Courts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact