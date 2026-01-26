2 GOP Lawmakers Urge Justices To End Birthright Citizenship

A pair of Republican lawmakers is backing President Donald Trump's push for the U.S. Supreme Court to end birthright citizenship, filing an amicus brief Friday claiming that the Fourteenth Amendment doesn't...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now