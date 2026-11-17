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Law360's new report on law firm compensation explores the highs and lows of private practice pay, offering an in-depth look at the nuances behind pay differences across firm hierarchies.More than 1,000 lawyers — from top players in BigLaw to associates at boutique firms — told Law360 detailed information about their compensation and shared their thoughts on the trade-off of long hours for big bucks.The report examines how firms incentivize performance and structure pay packages for associates, counsel, nonequity partners and equity partners, and shows the divide between equity partners and their nonequity and associate peers.Check out our analysis of these and other findings in the coverage below.

A Deep Dive Into Law Firm Pay

More than one-third of associates and nonequity partners aren't happy with their compensation, while equity partners — almost a quarter of whom are making seven-figure base pay — are raking in the cash, according to a new Law360 Pulse report.

Nonequity Partner Pay Is 'All Over The Place'

What it means to be a nonequity partner — and how much it pays — varies significantly as more firms adopt the title and experiment with compensation schemes.

Why Associates Are Growing Less Satisfied With Their Pay

Associates are growing less satisfied with their pay, and recruiters say widening compensation gaps between firms may help explain why.

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