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Corporate lawyers get the best of both worlds: They benefit from better work-life balance and a front-row seat to business operations all while maintaining competitive pay on par with their law firm peers, according to Law360 Pulse's new report on in-house compensation.The report offers insights from lawyers who work in legal departments across the U.S. about their salaries, bonuses, long-term incentives and why they chose the in-house path. Almost 800 attorneys participated in the survey.Check out our detailed analysis of in-house counsel pay and learn effective strategies for securing a raise.

A Deep Dive Into In-House Counsel Pay

Pay for in-house counsel differs sharply from one level of the legal department to the next. Here's how corporations are using salaries, bonuses and other incentives to compete for talent.

In-House Compensation 101: How To Ask For A Raise

In-house lawyers who can show artificial intelligence chops and back up their successes with data and business referrals might see a big boost when they ask for a raise, legal professionals say. Here, experts provide practical tips on how corporate lawyers can up their compensation.

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