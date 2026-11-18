(iStock.com/jacoblund)

Corporate legal leaders have a demanding job and are often asked to deliver counsel on not just the law, but also on a broad range of a company's business matters. But the rewards for that work can be significant, with total compensation pushing past $20 million for the top earners of S&P 500 companies.Law360 Pulse's coverage breaks down both total cashcompensation and total pay for more than 250 general counsel and chief legal officers. See who's earning the most, how top companies are structuring their compensation, which industry sectors provide the most generous pay packages, and which law firms and law schools can claim to have produced the most S&P 500 legal leaders.

Everything You Need To Know About GC Pay

Explore every detail of the compensation packages of S&P 500 general counsel in our interactive graphic. Find out who earns the most, what level of cash compensation they receive, and which industry sectors are the most lucrative.

These Are The Legal Chiefs Who Command Top Dollar

The pay packages for most legal leaders in the corporate space remain robust, especially because of hefty stock awards and bonuses. But there are substantial gaps in compensation even among those at the top.

Compensation Report: A Deep Dive Into GC Pay

What drives pay for the highest-earning S&P 500 general counsel? Law360 Pulse examined how pay differs between industries and explored the role of law firm experience and education. Here's what we found.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.