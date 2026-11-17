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Law360 Pulse's 2026 Compensation Report examines pay across the legal industry, taking a data-driven look at lawyer compensation at U.S. law firms and in-house legal departments and how satisfied lawyers are with what they're able to take home.Dive into the following reports for a detailed look at compensation for lawyers.

The Law360 Pulse Compensation Report: Law Firms

Law360 Pulse explores the highs and lows of law firm compensation, offering an in-depth look at the nuances behind pay differences across firm hierarchies. Find out how firms incentivize performance and structure pay packages for associates, counsel, nonequity partners and equity partners.

Coming Wednesday

The Law360 Pulse Compensation Report: General Counsel

Corporate legal leaders have a demanding job, but the rewards for that work can be significant. Law360 Pulse reviews the pay packages of legal chiefs at S&P 500 companies to uncover how they are paid, what industries pay the most, and which law firms and law schools produced the top earners.

Coming Thursday

The Law360 Pulse Compensation Report: In-House

Law360 Pulse asked lawyers who work in legal departments across the U.S. about their salaries, bonuses, long-term incentives and why they chose the in-house path. Explore our detailed analysis of in-house counsel pay and learn effective strategies for securing a raise.

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