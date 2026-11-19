Former U.S. Solicitor General Paul D. Clement said Thursday he could envision the Trump administration appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court its lawsuit seeking to revive executive orders imposed against four...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now