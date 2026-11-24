Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC's chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, Narges Kakalia, was recently honored during Womankind's 2026 Communities Rising Gala at Tribeca 360 in lower Manhattan....
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