When The Taxpayer Can Tell The IRS: Prove It

October 11, 2018, 5:35 PM EDT
Alex M. ParkerSenior Tax Correspondent
Few think of the U.S. as a tax haven for valuable corporate patents, yet its companies could face sanctions from Europe if the OECD de... (more story)
Vidya KauriSenior Tax Correspondent
The U.S. Department of the Treasury may have to revisit its proposed limitations on who qualifies for an attractive tax break in the s... (more story)
Paul WilliamsTax Correspondent
As more states turn to fees on hybrid and electric cars to boost infrastructure funds that gasoline taxes woefully strain to fill, the... (more story)
