We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Expert Analysis

How Florida's Proposed Amendments Would Affect Taxpayers

By French Brown · October 24, 2018, 2:15 PM EDT

On Nov. 6, 2018, Florida voters will encounter 12 proposed amendments to the state’s constitution. This will be one of the longest lists of proposed changes in two decades.

In an...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Featured Stories

5 Unanswered Questions In IRS' Opportunity Zone Guidance Vidya Kauri

Vidya Kauri
Senior Tax Correspondent

The IRS’ proposed regulations for construction and real estate projects in economically distressed areas are raising questions about h... (more story)

7th Circ. To Mull Soundness Of Clergy Housing Tax Exemption Amy Lee Rosen

Amy Lee Rosen
Senior Tax Correspondent

The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday will hear arguments on whether a housing tax exclusion for members of a clergy is unconstitutional, a... (more story)

Opportunity Zone Regs Could Still Leave Openings For Abuse Amy Lee Rosen

Amy Lee Rosen
Senior Tax Correspondent

Guidance released Friday by the U.S. Department of the Treasury on the deferral of taxable gains under the opportunity zone program le... (more story)