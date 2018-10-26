Tax Court Should Adopt A Limited Scope Representation Rule

Expert Analysis - Opinion
By James Creech · October 26, 2018, 3:11 PM EDT
Matthew NestoSenior Tax Correspondent
Voters in three states will tackle income tax-related ballot questions Nov. 6 as legislators and citizens alike seek new ways to fund ... (more story)
Vidya KauriSenior Tax Correspondent
The first big expense for the South Carolina winner of Tuesday’s $1.537 billion Mega Millions draw will have to be a trusted team of e... (more story)
John Kennedy
Certain low-income areas designated as “opportunity zones” are likely to see new buildings rise and old buildings get made over in the... (more story)
