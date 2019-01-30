We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Expert Analysis

Sellers Into NY May Be On The Hook For Retroactive Sales Tax

By Eric Olson · January 30, 2019, 3:48 PM EST

On June 21, 2018, in its South Dakota v. Wayfair Inc. decision,[1] the U.S. Supreme Court reversed its "physical presence" nexus test established over a quarter century earlier in Quill Corp....

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Featured Stories

Worries Linger About IRS Penalties Issued During Shutdown Vidya Kauri

Vidya Kauri
Senior Tax Correspondent

New IRS instructions on how the agency will handle automated deficiency, penalty and collection notices issued during the federal gove... (more story)

IRS Faces Automated Penalties Dilemma As Tax Season Starts Vidya Kauri

Vidya Kauri
Senior Tax Correspondent

As the IRS resumes full service, it must determine how to address computer-generated collection notices sent during the partial govern... (more story)

7 Tips For Attys Evaluating Solar Project Tax Credits Amy Lee Rosen

Amy Lee Rosen
Senior Tax Correspondent

Solar project owners and investors can potentially receive a 30 percent tax credit for qualifying energy projects that are started thi... (more story)