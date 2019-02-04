Texans Look To State Supreme Court For Franchise Tax Clarity

Expert Analysis
By Jimmy Martens · February 4, 2019, 4:28 PM EST
Vidya KauriSenior Tax Correspondent
Investors who use regulated investment companies to own interests in multiple publicly traded partnerships could lose out on an attrac... (more story)
Natalie OlivoSenior Tax Correspondent
The arm’s-length principle is a long-held global tax norm, but its implementation isn’t etched in stone and could shift further now th... (more story)
Paul WilliamsTax Correspondent
New Jersey's recent audit that found the state failed to police itself in overseeing $11 billion in tax incentives stoked the fire of ... (more story)
