Senate Sends 2nd COVID-19 Relief Bill To Trump's Desk

By Stephen Cooper ·

Congressional passage of a bill to provide paid sick leave to workers affected by COVID-19 came after the Senate rejected amendments tied to child tax credits and unemployment benefits. (AP)

The Senate approved legislation Wednesday to provide paid sick leave to American workers affected by the new coronavirus, overcoming objections raised by several GOP lawmakers who said the measure was too generous or needed more tax relief for small businesses.President Donald Trump is expected to sign the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, or H.R. 6201, which passed the Senate by a vote of 90-8. On Monday evening, the Houseof the bipartisan legislation, which would provide tax credits for employers when workers receive paid sick leave because of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Senate and House lawmakers have already begun work on a third bill to prop up the U.S. economy, which could include larger tax relief proposals and new federal spending to help families and faltering industries.During Senate floor debate on the bill, lawmakers blocked an unrelated amendment by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., that would have required recipients of child tax credits to provide their Social Security numbers to receive funds. They also blocked an amendment by Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., to expand the paid medical leave benefits, and a competing one from Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., that would have replaced the paid leave with state unemployment benefits.--Editing by John Oudens.

