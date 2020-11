By Jaqueline McCool ·

New York would allow businesses with up to 100 employees to claim a tax credit for sales tax paid on purchases of physical barriers to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, under a bill introduced in the state Senate.S.B. 9078, introduced Monday by Sen. Anna Kaplan, D-Great Neck, would allow small businesses to claim a tax credit for sales tax paid on shielding walls, strip curtains, cubicle walls, plexiglass, impermeable dividers, partitions or other, similar barriers.The credit would take effect on the first day of the sales tax quarterly period after the law is enacted.--Editing by Robert Rudinger.

