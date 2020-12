By Jaqueline McCool ·

California would allow small businesses and essential employers to claim an income tax credit for the cost of adhering to novel coronavirus safety compliance under a bill introduced in the Assembly.A.B. 62, which Assemblymember Adam Gray, D-Merced, introduced Monday, would give small and essential businesses an income tax credit for the cost of adhering to standards set by the state's Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board to slow the spread of the virus.If enacted, the credit could be claimed beginning Jan. 1.--Editing by Robert Rudinger.

