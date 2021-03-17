BREAKING: IRS To Delay Tax Filing Deadline 1 Month, Lawmakers Say

Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., left, and Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-N.J., announced the IRS will push back the regular tax return filing deadline to May 17. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Department of the Treasury did not immediately confirm the delay.
"This extension is absolutely necessary to give Americans some needed flexibility in a time of unprecedented crisis," Neal and Pascrell said in a statement.
In January, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said there were no plans to push the tax filing and payment deadlines beyond April 15 despite multiple requests by lawmakers and industry groups.
Representatives from Neal's and Pascrell's offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
In February the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants asked the agency to make a decision by March on whether it would extend the tax return filing and payment deadlines. The AICPA recommended a July 15 deadline, saying many tax practitioners were struggling to calculate and make tax payments as well as file their tax returns.
Rettig doubled-down on the IRS' position earlier in March when he said the IRS did not see a need to extend the tax deadline since it would be needlessly confusing. The IRS opened the tax season for 2020 returns on Feb. 12, which was later than the usual start in January due to the need to conduct more programming and test its systems. Rettig is scheduled to testify before Pascrell's subcommittee on Thursday.
A day after Rettig's statement, the AICPA sent another letter to the IRS and Treasury asking to extend the deadline due to the late start of the filing season and the unavailability of many forms for electronic filing.
"It is simply not possible for many taxpayers and their tax advisers to meet their filing and payment obligations that are due on April 15," AICPA said.
A few days after AICPA's second letter, Neal and Pascrell requested the IRS extend the deadline, saying the pandemic "continues to impose titanic strain on the agency and on taxpayers."
On Tuesday, a group of 104 lawmakers signed a letter that also urged the IRS to extend the tax return deadline, saying not only was the start of the tax season delayed but recent legislative changes like the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act made it necessary to give individuals and businesses more time to respond. Among other things, the new law exempts $10,200 of unemployment compensation from tax for people with adjusted gross incomes below $150,000, the letter said.
