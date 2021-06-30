Florida To Decouple From Some Pandemic Federal Tax Breaks

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed H.B. 7059 on Tuesday. Under the bill, the state will generally conform to the federal tax code but decouple from the Consolidated Appropriations Act's increase in the business meal deduction from 50% of expenses to 100%. Florida will also decouple from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act's increased limit on business interest expense deductions and its deduction for qualified improvement property under the bill.
The state will also decouple from the CARES Act's extensions of special expensing rules for film, television or live theater productions.
H.B. 7059 was approved by the state House of Representatives and the Senate in April.
--Editing by Roy LeBlanc.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.