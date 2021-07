By Kevin Pinner ·

Poland has once again delayed carrying out reforms to its withholding tax system, according to an announcement made by the finance ministry, which cited the COVID-19 pandemic to explain the move.The Ministry of Finance on Monday published two decrees dated June 25 announcing the delay to a rollout that had been scheduled for Wednesday. The new target date for the reforms to take effect is Dec. 31.Originally, Poland had set a target of Jan. 1, 2019, to begin using its new system for collecting withholding tax, but several delays have plagued its deployment.--Editing by Vincent Sherry.

