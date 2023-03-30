BREAKING: Trump Charged In Sealed NY Indictment

By Frank G. Runyeon · · Listen to article Your browser does not support the audio element.

New York - A Manhattan grand jury has indicted former President Donald Trump on charges that have not yet been released to the public, a person familiar with the matter said Thursday.The person confirmed that the case The People of the State of New York v. Donald Trump had been filed in the criminal term clerk's office, but said it was sealed and had not yet been processed. The details of the charges are not yet public, and no official statement has been made by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.A New York state grand jury has been hearing evidence about Trump's alleged role in an illegal hush money payment amid increasing signals that the first-ever indictment of a former U.S. president was looming.Former attorney and longtime Trump fixer Michael Cohen told the grand jury that Trump directed him to pay adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep voters in the dark about their alleged affair just before Election Day in 2016, according to a source familiar with the testimony. Cohen paid the money and Trump secretly repaid him under the pretense of legal fees, including at least one check signed by Trump in the White House in 2017, Cohen previously told federal prosecutors.Trump has denied wrongdoing in social media posts excoriating the investigation."The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to 'Get Trump,' but now they've done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference," Trump said in a statement Thursday.--Editing by Alanna Weissman.Update: This story has been updated with comment from Trump.

