State Farm Seeks Dismissal Of Insurance Discrimination Suit

By Faith Williams (May 16, 2023, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A State Farm subsidiary is looking to escape a proposed class action alleging the insurer discriminates against Black policyholders by using an algorithmic decision-making tool, arguing the policyholders failed to state a claim and the suit is barred by the McCarran-Ferguson Act....

