NYC Says Garden Construction Review Passes Muster

By Grace Dixon (June 6, 2023, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Counsel for New York City and a nonprofit group dedicated to preserving a Manhattan garden on deck from becoming affordable housing for seniors battled over the adequacy of an environmental review of the project Tuesday, as a New York appellate panel looked on....

