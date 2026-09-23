Genesis Healthcare Reports Last-Minute Facility Sale Snags
By Rick Archer ( September 23, 2026, 2:12 PM EDT) -- Genesis Healthcare and the winning bidder for its 175 nursing homes told a Texas bankruptcy judge Wednesday they have fallen into a disagreement over $100 million of the $1 billion purchase price with the deadline to close the sale a week away....
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